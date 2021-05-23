Wrong-way driver killed, second driver seriously injured in Novi crash, police say

Novi — A driver headed the wrong way was killed and another who was struck was seriously injured early Sunday on Interstate 96, Michigan State Police said.

Police said dispatchers received calls of a wrong-way driver in the area of eastbound I-96 near Novi Road at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Minutes later, calls of a traffic crash poured in from the same location, police said.

When troopers arrived, Novi police and fire were providing treatment at the scene.

The department's preliminary investigation found that the at-fault driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and hit a vehicle head-on.

It is unknown if narcotics or alcohol were factors, police said.

The at-fault driver, a male in his early 30s, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim in the vehicle that was struck was hospitalized in serious condition.

Two dogs in the vehicle of the victim who was injured were killed in the crash. There were no other injuries, police said.

The freeway was closed for about four hours for the investigation. A vehicle inspection and medical examiner autopsy are pending, police said.

