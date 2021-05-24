Commerce man charged in slaying of wife whose body was rolled up in comforter

A 63-year-old Commerce Township man accused of killing his wife and wrapping her body in plastic bags and a comforter was charged in court Monday, officials said.

Vincent Vuichard was arraigned in 52-1 District Court in Novi on a charge of open murder, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said. A magistrate denied bond and scheduled his next court date for June 2.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

"This was a brutal, brutal murder," Oakland County Prosecutor McDonald said in a statement. "More disturbing, [the defendant] was in the process of covering up and trying to get rid of his wife’s body and destroy evidence, when [the deputies] arrived… I ask the court to deny bond. [The defendant] is a danger, and this was a vicious murder."

McDonald's office charged Vuichard with the crime Wednesday.

Police were called last week to the condominium on Chesapeake Circle Vuichard shared with his wife, Tatiana Vuichard, for a welfare check, according to authorities. She was an administrative assistant for the Novi School District for 30 years and her co-workers were concerned when she didn't show up for work.

Deputies spoke with her husband and noticed he had scratches on his face and blood stains on one of his shoes. After they asked Vuichard permission to look around the condo, they found bloody plastic bags rolled up in a comforter on the floor of a bathroom the main bedroom.

Officials said when they asked him what was inside the comforter, he told them his wife.

An autopsy revealed Titiana Vuichard died from slash wounds to the neck and determined homicide was the cause of her death.

