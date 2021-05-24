Gas leak at Oakland Mall forces Macy's evacuation

A gas line rupture at Oakland Mall in Troy on Monday led to the evacuation of Macy's department store, Consumers Energy said.

Crews were dispatched to scene around 5:30 p.m.,said Consumers Energy spokeswoman Debra Dodd.

A 2-inch plastic service line was struck by a contractor while the crew was attempting to remove a tree, Dodd said.

The service line connected Macy's to the main gas line. Macy's was the only store that was evacuated, Dodd said.

The gas was shut off by Consumers at 6:45 p.m. The rest of Oakland Mall closed at 7 p.m., the scheduled time.