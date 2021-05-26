Man's 1988 Pontiac murder conviction vacated after new DNA evidence tested

A man imprisoned for 32 years for a Pontiac murder he's maintained he did not commit is being released Wednesday as one of the first exonerations to stem from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Conviction Integrity Unit.

Nessel's office asked Oakland County Circuit Judge Rae Lee Chabot Wednesday to vacate the conviction of 56-year-old Gilbert Lee Poole Jr., who was convicted in the June 7, 1988, slaying of Robert Mejia, 35, of Pontiac.

Investigators now know that the type of evidence relied on in the prosecution of Poole — specifically testimony matching a bite mark on Mejia’s arm to Poole — is no longer recognized as a scientific means of linking an individual to a crime scene, Nessel said Wednesday.

Additionally, post-conviction DNA testing on crime scene evidence did not match Poole's but belonged to an unknown person, Nessel said. At the time of the trial, DNA testing was not used as an investigatory tool.

"If we only knew then what we know now, Mr. Poole would never have spent the past three decades in prison for a murder he did not commit," Nessel said. "...We cannot restore the time that he lost, and for that I am truly sorry."

For the last several years, the Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School Innocence Project has been involved in Poole's case and, in 2015, were able to secure DNA testing of evidence in the case in an appeal that went up to the Michigan Supreme Court.

When Nessel began the conviction integrity unit in 2019, the Innocence Project brought Poole's case to her attention. The Attorney General's office did a separate investigation.

"I think everyone thought they were doing the right thing in relying on that evidence," Nessel said of bite mark evidence.

Mejia died of multiple stab wounds in his face, neck and chest and had a bite mark on his arm. An autopsy determined he had died about two days before his body was found in a field.

Poole was arrested five months later after his girlfriend told police the night of the killing she and Poole had argued and he'd gone out "to get money." She told police he came home red-faced and scratched and he told her he had murdered a man during a robbery.

But Poole had maintained, even after his conviction, that he did not kill anyone and he argued that blood evidence at the scene indicated someone else is responsible.

Poole's defense had argued the real killer was a man seen with Mejia the night of his death who was said to carry a knife and had allegedly threatened people with it in the past.

Michigan's integrity unit is one of at least seven statewide conviction integrity initiatives nationwide.

Since it was formed in 2019, Nessel's conviction has received 1,300 requests for assistance. She said Wednesday that the department is working through the requests and "numerous" DNA testings are being completed in the cases.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com