Road in Southfield reopens after no hazmat situation found at hotel

Central Park Boulevard in Southfield has reopened after authorities investigated a possible hazmat problem at a hotel and found no threat, officials said.

Police said firefighters investigated the issue is at the Hawthorn Suites located at 27600 Central Park Boulevard near Interstate 696 and learned hair dye was the source of a suspicious odor.

As a precaution, authorities closed the boulevard after 10 a.m. and reopened it a little more than three hours later.

