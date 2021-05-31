Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office: Boy, 2, dies after falling off of tractor Saturday in Brandon Twp.

A two-year-old Sterling Heights boy died Saturday after falling off of a tractor in Brandon Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies and Brandon Township firefighters were called at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Nelson William Drive near Sawmill Lake and North Hadley roads for a report that a child had been injured in a accident involving a tractor.

Deputies arrived first and began rendering lifesaving measures until firefighters arrived, officials said. Medics then took the boy to a hospital where a doctor declared him dead.

Investigators spoke to a 33-year-old Brandon Township man who told them he had been driving the tractor and giving his two 2-year-old cousins a ride on the machine when the boy fell off of it.

During the interview, the man also admitted to drinking before driving the tractor.

Deputies arrested the man and drew his blood to determine the concentration of alcohol in his system. Laboratory results are pending, they said.

Meanwhile, an autopsy performed on the boy Sunday revealed the cause of his death to be blunt force trauma.

Officials said deputies will forward the findings of their investigation to county prosecutors for review once they receive the results of the blood test.