Multiple suspects sought in Pontiac residential shooting

Pontiac — Police are investigating after several shots were fired Saturday between two groups of people in a residential area.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Kenilworth when multiple suspects reportedly fired shots from an SUV which collided with a parked vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Two homes were struck by the gunfire, although no suspects or victims were found at the scene. Deputies located several rifle and handgun shell casings in the road, the department said in a release.

Later, the sheriff's office was notified that a gunshot wound victim had arrived for treatment at McLaren Oakland Hospital shortly after the incident. After that, the department was notified of two additional gunshot victims at St. Joseph Hospital's emergency room.

As deputies were responding to the hospitals to begin the investigations, they discovered the SUV parked at the Old Oak Square Apartment complex. The car had extensive front-end damage, multiple gunshot holes, blood on the driver's side seat area and a shell casing under the driver's seat. police said.

The suspect at McLaren Oakland Hospital, a 19-year-old from Rochester Hills, told police he had been driving alone in his SUV when he heard gunfire. He said he realized he had been shot in the upper left thigh, collided with something, drove away from the area and parked his car at an apartment complex. He says he ran up to a random person and was given a ride to the hospital.

The man who provided a ride told a different story to deputies.

That person told police he heard a knock on the door, and when he opened it, he saw his brother's friend along with three unknown men wearing masks. The suspect told the man that he had been shot and needed to go to the hospital. The three other suspects wearing masks fled the area on foot.

McLaren treated and released the suspect.

The two suspects at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital — a 19-year-old from Pontiac and a 17-year-old from Clinton Township — told police they had been outside on Kenilworth Avenue when they were shot at. Both had gunshot wounds to their lower legs, police said. The two males were listed in stable condition and police said they did not cooperate with the investigation.

The three additional suspects have not been located and the investigation continues, police said.