Pontiac stabbing victim jumps out of second floor window to escape attacker

A 49-year-old man who had been stabbed Monday escaped from his attacker by jumping out of his Pontiac home's second floor window, officials said.

Oakland County deputies and medics were called about 11 a.m. Monday to a home in the 300 block of South Jessie Street near Woodward and Auburn for a report of an assault with a knife, according to authorities.

The caller told deputies a man who lived nearby came to his house for help and claimed to have jumped out of a second story window. The caller said the man had been stabbed and said his girlfriend was being sexually assaulted.

Deputies found the victim with multiple stab wounds. Medics rendered aid to the victim.

Deputies said the screen from a second story bedroom window was in the driveway next to a pair of shoes. They also saw blood on the home's vinyl siding below the window.

During an interview with the male victim and his 37-year-old girlfriend, they told deputies they were at a Detroit laundromat earlier when they asked a man they knew as “Steve Sleeves” for a ride home.

After they arrived at their home, they said that man helped them carry their laundry to an upstairs bedroom where he demanded sex from the woman, officials said. Her boyfriend came to her aid, police said, and he was stabbed multiple times during the struggle.

The female victim told police she threw a lamp at the man and fled the home to get help as her boyfriend jumped out of the window. Deputies said the man fled the home in his vehicle.

The wounded victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

