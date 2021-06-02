1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Royal Oak Twp. motel

One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting Wednesday at a Royal Oak Township motel, Michigan State Police said.

The shooting happened at the Baymont Inn located at 11000 West Eight Mile near Myers, according to officials.

They said the deceased victim is a 24-year-old man and the wounded victim is a woman.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting and looking for two or three people wearing face coverings and hooded sweatshirts. It's possibly they were traveling in a dark-colored Jaguar, they said.

Authorities said evidence at the scene indicates the shooters targeted the victims.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Michigan State Police's Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740 or leave a tip on the state police's mobile app which is available for free.

