Woman, 46, killed in Pontiac crash with suspected drunk driver

A 46-year-old woman died Tuesday in a crash in Pontiac that involved three vehicles, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

One of the vehicle's drivers has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, it said.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Michigan Avenue, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Pontiac woman was driving a 2011 Buick Regal and was making a left turn from eastbound Michigan onto northbound Martin Luther King Jr. when she was struck by a 2007 BMW 750. A 48-year-old Mount Clemens man was driving the BMW.

After striking the Buick, the BMW hit a 2009 Dodge Journey waiting to turn left onto westbound Michigan Avenue.

Medics pronounced the Buick's driver dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old Detroit woman, was treated at the scene of the crash.

Medics took the BMW's driver to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Deputies also obtained a warrant to have the man's blood drawn for alcohol and drug testing.

He was released from the hospital and taken to the Oakland County Jail to await charges.

Officials said all of the drivers were wearing seat belts and it appears alcohol and speed were factors in this crash, which remains under investigation.

