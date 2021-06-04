Brandon Township man charged in tractor death of two-year-old cousin

Clarkston — A 33-year-old Brandon Township man, who authorities say admitted to drinking up to six 12-ounce beers before giving a tractor ride to two toddler cousins, was charged Friday in the death of one of the boys who fell off the vehicle.

Anthony Steven Davis is charged with operating an off-road vehicle while intoxicated causing death — a 15-year felony — in the Saturday accident in which 2-year-old Roman Michael Wager of Sterling Heights was killed. Davis also is charged with a misdemeanor count of operating an off-road vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years old.

52nd District Court Magistrate Daniel Schouman set a $50,000 personal bond for Davis and scheduled a June 17 probable cause conference and a June 24 preliminary exam before District Judge Kelly Kostin.

"Time and time again we stress the need to never mix piloting a vehicle of any kind with drinking alcohol,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “And yet, unspeakable tragedy continues to happen by this irresponsible behavior. Sadly, no one in this family will ever be the same because of a terrible choice.”

Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 600 block of Nelson William Drive in Brandon Township about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the report of an injury involving a child and found the boy's mother performing CPR. The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Davis told deputies he was giving the boy and another 2-year-old male cousin a ride on the tractor. The other boy was sitting on Davis' lap and he had his arm around Roman, who was standing on the tractor floorboard when he unexpectedly fell off.

A preliminary blood test revealed Davis's blood-alcohol level was double that of a person considered intoxicated. A half-consumed beer was found on the tractor, deputies reported.

