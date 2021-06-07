Beaumont: Critical blood shortage threatens patient care

Beaumont Health is pleading for blood donations, saying that a nationwide blood supply shortage is threatening patient care.

The shortage is critical for patients having surgeries, as well as for trauma patients, and many being treated for cancer or chronic health conditions, officials said.

The eight-hospital health system, Michigan's largest, has scheduled blood drives for this week and early next week in Grosse Pointe, Troy and Trenton. It is also scheduling donations by appointment.

It's part of a severe nationwide shortage caused by a decrease in donations during the pandemic combined with the resumption of surgeries that were delayed due to COVID-19, officials said.

Beaumont hospitals have also experienced an increase in car crash and injury cases now that people are getting out and about, the press release said.

“To continue providing compassionate and extraordinary care to our patients, we are working diligently with blood suppliers to stabilize and increase the supply of blood. The effort is expected to take several weeks,” Carolyn Wilson, executive vice president and chief operating officer with Beaumont Health, said in the release.

“We are asking our Beaumont health care heroes to donate their own blood to help our communities. And we’re also asking the public to support this effort by donating their own blood, too."

The donation process usually takes one hour, including registration, a brief medical screening and blood collection.

Donors must show a photo ID such as a driver’s license. Masks are required throughout the donation process.

Donors need to wait 48 hours to donate blood after receiving the first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

kbouffard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @kbouffardDN

Upcoming blood drives:

Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Tuesday, June 15, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Connelly Auditorium

Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Wednesday, June 16, 2 to 8 p.m.

Classrooms 1-4

Beaumont Hospital, Wayne

Friday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second floor conference room

Beaumont Hospital, Trenton

Monday, June 28, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beaumont Surgery Center – Trenton

Conference room 220

Appointments can be also be made by phone at 866-MI-BLOOD. Walk-ins are welcome if the schedule permits. For more information, visit versiti.org.