Man robbed Ferndale bank, arrested less than an hour later, police say

A 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with bank robbery in Ferndale, police said Tuesday.

Officers were alerted about a robbery in progress at the Comerica Bank in the 1000 block of Nine Mile around 9:15 a.m. Monday, police said.

A suspect wearing a dark windbreaker jacket and tattoo under his right eye approached a teller, passed a note demanding money and said he was “robbing the bank” but did not show a weapon, police reported.

The suspect, identified as Isaac Pettiford, fled on foot with a large amount of cash. At about 10:06 a.m., officers spotted the Detroit resident hiding in a tunnel slide in a nearby park, arrested him and recovered the money. They did not find a weapon, police said.

Pettiford was arraigned Tuesday in 43rd District Court on one count of bank robbery, a felony.

Bond was set at $50,000. His next court hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 17.