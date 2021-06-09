Berkley teacher accused of abuse charged with criminal sexual conduct

A former Oakland County teacher accused of sexually abusing students has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, police confirmed Tuesday.

Berkley police had been investigating Jason Debandt, a city resident, since September, after a group of young women he interacted with while working at schools in Livonia and elsewhere alleged abuse and inappropriate behavior, Detective Lt. Andrew Hadfield told The Detroit News.

Two alleged victims told Berkley officers they were underage when Debandt shared nude pictures of himself and had sexual contact with one at his home between 2013 and 2016, Hadfield said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges on May 25. Debandt was arraigned last month in 44th District Court on third-degree criminal sexual conduct as well as distributing obscene material to children, records show.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 11.

A lawyer listed as representing Debandt did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Debandt was placed on administrative leave Aug. 26 from his position at North Farmington High School after a former Clarenceville School District student alleged on Twitter that he had abused her.

He resigned in December, said Diane Bauman, a spokeswoman for Farmington Public Schools.