Southfield police arrest man in his father's fatal shooting

Police are investigating the Tuesday night fatal shooting of a Southfield man, officials said.

Officers and medics were called at about 8:20 p.m. to the 17000 block of Cornell near Northwestern Highway for a report of a shooting, authorities said in a statement.

They found a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Medics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials said the suspect in the fatal shooting is the victim’s adult son.

Investigators believe the man and his son were having an argument when the younger man shot his father. The son drove away from the scene with the weapon in his vehicle, police said.

Police located the son a short time later, arrested him without further incident and recovered a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting, officials said.

He is being held at the Southfield Police Department to await charges.

