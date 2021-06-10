Pontiac woman, 32, charged in assault on Oakland Co. deputy

A Pontiac woman has been charged with assault after officials allege she punched an Oakland County sheriff's deputy in the face, officials said Thursday.

Andrea Ariel-Jones Sheppard, 32, was arraigned Tuesday in 50th District Court in Pontiac on a count of assaulting a police officer causing injury, a four-year felony. A judge set her bond at $1,000 and she was released.

The judge also scheduled a probable cause conference for next Thursday and a preliminary examination for June 24.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. Sunday near East Pike and Woodward in Pontiac, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said the deputy was responding to a report of a woman walking in and out of the street, waving her arms and talking to herself. He found her and asked the woman — who was standing in the middle of Pike Street — if she needed help.

The woman refused to identify herself, became belligerent and began yelling obscenities at the deputy, police said.

As a second deputy arrived, Sheppard quickly approached the first deputy and continued to yell obscenities. She struck him several times in the head and upper body as he attempted to exit his patrol car, authorities said.

The injured deputy pushed Sheppard back and she began to advance again in an aggressive manner, they said. The second deputy deployed his electric stun gun and arrested the woman without further incident.

Officials said the injured deputy was taken to a hospital and one of the punches landed on his eye and broke his orbital bone.

The deputy, 58, with 29 years of experience in law enforcement, is recovering from his injury, the sheriff's office said. He won't be able to return to work for several weeks.

