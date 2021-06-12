Man who struggled to swim in Pontiac lake in critical condition after rescue

An Oakland County man is in critical condition after he attempted to retrieve a wayward kayak, fell below the surface of the water and had to be rescued by fire and police officials.

The incident happened Friday around 4:15 p.m. on Lake Galloway in Pontiac. A witness said the man was swimming to retrieve a kayak that had floated away from a dock, began to struggle in the water about 50 feet from shore and did not resurface.

The Oakland County Sheriff Department's Dive Team and Marine Unit and the Waterford Regional Fire Department went to the scene. The victim, a 28-year-old Pontiac man, was recovered in ten feet of water and CPR was started.

He was taken to McLaren Hospital where he was revived and hospitalized.

