Woman accused of hitting ex-boyfriend with car in Pontiac, officials say

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after her ex-boyfriend said she hit him with a car last weekend in Pontiac, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said Monday.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Granada Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday and found a 25-year-old man who told them "that his ex-girlfriend intentionally ran into him with her vehicle," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The victim had been walking in the street when he spotted the woman speed toward him then swerve, according to the release. He was struck, fell to the ground and temporarily lost consciousness.

Medics transported him to St. Joseph Mercy hospital, where he was treated for multiple cuts to his arms and legs as well as a possible broken ankle, investigators said Monday.

Deputies found the suspect's damaged vehicle near her home at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Cottage and impounded it. She was held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.