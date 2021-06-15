Oakland Co. woman accused of sharing child porn over the internet

An Oakland County woman is facing charges for allegedly sharing child pornography over the internet, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

Courtney MacKenzie Cline, 44, of White Lake was arraigned Thursday in 52-2 District Court in Clarkston on several charges, including three counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated distributing or promoting and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, both felonies.

A judge ordered Cline held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled a probable cause conference in her case for Thursday.

If convicted, she may face at least seven years in prison for each count of aggravated distributing or promoting sexually abusive material and 10 to 20 years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police said its Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Cline when they believed she was sharing child sexually abusive materials on the internet.

Investigators executed a search warrant at her home and seized digital evidence. Officials said Cline turned herself into police after the evidence was seized.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez