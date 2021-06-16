Man, 23, charged in Ferndale burglaries

A 23-year-old suspect in three recent robberies in Ferndale was arraigned Tuesday in the cases, police said..

A witness spotted a man breaking into the Puff Factory on Nine Mile early Monday. Responding officers found the front glass door broken and two cash registers, tobacco products and clothing missing from the store, police said in a statement.

Based on a witness description, a sergeant canvassing the area saw the suspect in a vehicle and approached, but the man exited and fled on foot, according to the release.

Officers eventually caught the suspect, identified as Andre Gordon, and recovered the stolen items.

Investigators linked the 23-year-old Detroit resident to a burglary reported earlier Monday and another on May 22, police said.

Gordon was arraigned Tuesday in 43rd District Court on three counts of breaking and entering, a 10-year felony.

Bond was set at $30,000. His next court hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 24.