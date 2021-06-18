'Horribly irresponsible': Oakland County deputy hospitalized in crash

Pontiac — An Oakland County deputy is in intensive care after a crash early Friday with a driver who allegedly ran a red light.

The sheriff's office alleges that alcohol "appears to be a factor" in the crash.

Just after midnight, at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Michigan Avenue, police say a 36-year-old Pontiac man driving a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria ran a red light, then crashed into the deputy's patrol car.

The deputy is a six-year veteran of the police force, and he remains hospitalized.

Police say the vehicle is a "total loss."

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, in a statement: “One of our deputies was seriously injured this morning because another driver made the horribly irresponsible decision to drink and drive. This is yet another graphic illustration where drinking alcohol and operating any kind of motor vehicle can have life-altering consequences. We’re fortunate no one was killed and pray for the deputy’s speedy recovery.”

The alleged driver has not been named, pending arraignment on charges. Police say the man has a long record of trouble on the roads, including seven citations for driving with a suspended license and another for open intoxicants in his vehicle.

Police obtained a search warrant to test the driver's blood. The man is hospitalized and in police custody.

The sheriff's office will report to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which will make the decision on charges.