Incumbent Pontiac mayor to announce plans for write-in campaign

Pontiac — A month after an Oakland County judge ruled that incumbent Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman's name would not appear on the Aug. 3 primary ballot, Waterman is expected to announce Monday that she'll run as a write-in candidate.

"Despite the difficulty posed by a write-in campaign, Mayor Waterman is confident in her support from the community," the campaign said in a statement ahead of the 1 p.m. announcement.

May:Judge rules Incumbent Pontiac mayor will stay off August ballot

Waterman was rendered ineligible for the ballot in April for failing to submit campaign finance reports on time.

On April 13, Waterman signed an affidavit for her reelection bid asserting all fees and reports had been filed. But her eligibility was contested after it was discovered some reports were outstanding when she'd signed.

Waterman is among several Metro Detroit candidates who have faced eligibility challenges for the 2021 primary.

Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars also was deemed ineligible for the August ballot over campaign finance paperwork. Other challenges, although unsuccessful, were filed against several Detroit candidates, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and at-large Councilwoman Janee Ayers.

The challenges came into play under a Michigan law that went into effect in late 2018. It requires candidates, on the date they sign an affidavit, to attest that "all statements, reports, late filing fees and fines required of the candidate or any candidate committee" have been filed or paid, or they can’t be on the ballot.

Duggan's eligibility was called into question this spring by former Detroit deputy mayor Anthony Adams, who is among those seeking to unseat Duggan in the 2021 race. Adams argued Duggan had missed campaign report filing deadlines. The office of Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett first agreed Duggan had missed the deadlines but later backtracked, saying there was a "miscommunication" within the clerk's office and Duggan's paperwork had been in order.

In 2013, Duggan was forced to run as a write-in for the August primary in his first bid for Detroit's top office. At that time, candidate Tom Barrow, who is also running against the mayor this year, questioned whether Duggan after moving to Detroit from Livonia met City Charter requirements for residency to appear on the Detroit ballot.

In the end, Duggan, as a write-in, was one of the top two vote-getters. He and the late Benny Napoleon, then the Wayne County Sheriff, faced off in the November election, and Duggan won.

In 2015, Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett won a reelection campaign via write-in votes.

The certified candidates for Pontiac's mayoral primary are: Jeremy Bowie, Wanda Denise Coates, former state Rep. Tim Greimel, and Alexandria Riley.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November election.

