'Smoking' live wire down in Lathrup Village neighborhood

Lathrup Village — The south Oakland County suburb of Lathrup Village said Tuesday morning that a live wire is down on a city street.

The wire is "smoking" and believed to be live, per an email from city administrator Sherly Theriot.

The overhead cable fell onto Santa Barbara Street, south of Lacrosse, after being hit by a contractor. That's in a residential neighborhood south of 12 Mile, east of Evergreen.

The city has called DTE Energy to the scene.

The area will be barricaded off until the scene is cleared, Theriot wrote.