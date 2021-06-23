Elderly woman missing for days found in Pontiac wooded area

Pontiac – An elderly Pontiac woman missing since last weekend is hospitalized in stable condition after being found Tuesday lying in a wooded area near a railroad track.

Sendi Li, 79, who has dementia, according to relatives, was being treated for exposure from the weather. She had been reported missing Saturday when she failed to return home from a local store.

Oakland County deputies were advised that an employee from CN Railroad observed legs sticking out of the weeds in a wooded area in the area of Cesar Chavez and Pershing.

