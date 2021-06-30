Oakland County extends $50 gift card incentive for residents who get COVID-19 shot

Pontiac — Oakland County Health officials said Wednesday they will continue to offer a $50 gift card to county residents who get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The county last week announced the gift card initiative for residents who received their first dose of the vaccine between June 24 and July 4. It now will remain in place until 70% of county residents 16 and up have received at least one dose. Those under 18 are eligible for the vaccine and a gift card with the consent of their parent or legal guardian.

As of Tuesday, 68.6% of county residents 16 and up have received at least one dose, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

County residents can visit Oakland County Health Division vaccine clinics or enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers in Michigan to qualify for the incentive while supplies last.

The Health Division is holding daily vaccine clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at both its North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac and South Oakland Health Center in Southfield.

Oakland officials are urging residents who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine to get it, noting data shows unvaccinated individuals are most susceptible to the virus and at higher risk of becoming infected with the contagious Delta variant.

About 69% of the 254 confirmed and probable cases in Oakland County between June 9 and June 22 were below age 50.

About 58% of Oakland County residents ages 12 to 49 have received at least one dose, while 78% of residents 50 and up have received at least one dose, according to county data.

To claim gift cards, residents must complete a survey at OaklandCountyVaccine.com. Gift cards will then be mailed after the Health Division has verified vaccination status.

Visit Oakland County's Health Division website to locate a county vaccine clinic. Those without internet access can call (800) 848-5533 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.