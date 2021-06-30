$5,000 reward offered for tips on Pontiac firebombing suspect

Authorities announced a $5,000 reward Wednesday for tips leading to a suspect in a firebombing this week at a Pontiac home.

The incident was reported around 2:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Kennett.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a home security camera video from a neighbor that showed someone in long sleeves approaching a driveway before a bright flash.

Four people were inside at the time when "the suspect is believed to have used a one-gallon plastic gas container to fashion a Molotov cocktail, light it and throw it against the side of the home under a second-floor bedroom," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

A fire alarm awakened the residents, who spotted a blaze. One resident used a metal rake to remove the burning container, according to the release.

“We are fortunate this is not a homicide investigation as this criminal act could have led to the death of four people,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We are actively seeking the person responsible for this and encourage anyone who may have information about this reprehensible crime to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

Damage to the home, including the vinyl siding and a window frame, is estimated to be about $50,000, investigators said Wednesday.

Anyone with information can anonymously call in tips to 1-800-44-ARSON.