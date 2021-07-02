Wixom man, 25, accused of leaving boy, 3, comatose charged with child abuse

A 25-year-old Wixom man accused of putting a 3-year-old boy in a coma in May has been charged with first-degree child abuse, authorities said Friday.

Ryan Michael McManus was arraigned Wednesday in 52-1 District Court in Novi on the charge, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

A magistrate set his bond at $100,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for July 14, according to officials.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Investigators allege McManus caused brain injuries to the boy as well as multiple broken bones and lacerated his liver on May 25 at the child's home in the 500 block of Fisher near Milford and Middle roads in Highland Township. They said at the time of the incident the boy's mother was at work.

Deputies began investigating McManus after Child Protective Services informed them about suspected abuse. The investigators met with doctors from the intensive care unit at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor who reported the child had eight broken ribs, elbow fractures, a laceration to the liver, trauma to the pancreas and kidneys, brain injuries and bruising on his face, back, chest and extremities in various stages of healing.

The boy has been discharged from the hospital and is living with his biological father, officials said.

Deputies arrested McManus on Tuesday at his Wixom home.

