Wixom man accused of wielding hockey stick in U.S. Capitol riot freed by judge

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday freed a Wixom man described as among the most violent of all people accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and who is charged with assaulting law enforcement officers with a hockey stick.

Michael Foy, 30, was released on home confinement after more than five months in federal prison. He is accused of striking law enforcement personnel at least 10 times with a hockey stick before "rallying" others to climb through broken windows into the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Tayna Chutkan noted that while Foy's actions posed a "grave danger" to officers, his lack of criminal record and honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corp. last year justified releasing him while awaiting an unspecified trial date.

"In light of the shocking and violent nature of Foy’s actions, however, the court does find that the close supervision provided by home confinement is needed to ensure the ongoing safety of the community and of our democratically elected government," the judge wrote.

Foy, who also will be subject to GPS monitoring, is one of the more high-profile and violent cases among more than 500 people charged since January. So far, 11 people from Michigan have been charged with crimes.

Foy is facing eight felony and misdemeanor charges, including obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers while using a dangerous weapon. Both charges could send him to federal prison for up to 20 years.

Prosecutors have a wide array of evidence, including video they say shows Foy striking officers with the hockey stick during a fight at the lower west terrace tunnel entrance before climbing through a broken window into the Capitol.

A YouTube video and police body camera footage caught the moment a man authorities believe to be Foy attacked police guarding an entrance to the Capitol with a hockey stick that bore a Trump flag earlier in the day.

The footage, taken around 2 p.m. Jan. 6, included the viewpoint of an officer who was dragged into the crowd and assaulted while he lay on the ground.

Foy has struggled with alcohol abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, according to prosecutors. He attempted to commit suicide during the first week of January and was having suicidal thoughts in jail, officials said.

The recordings and concerns over Foy's mental health were enough to push U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Morris to order Foy detained in January.

