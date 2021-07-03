Sheriff seeks information on homicide of woman found lying in Pontiac street

Pontiac — Oakland County Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in solving the homicide of a 44-year-old woman who was taken off life support a week after deputies found her lying in the middle of the street, bruised and bloodied.

Carrie Jo Haley, 44, died Friday at McLaren Oakland Hospital from injuries she suffered on June 26, sheriffs said in a press release Saturday.

"The Oakland County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy today and listed the cause of death as homicide," the release said.

Deputies found Haley lying in the street in the 200 block of Voorheis in Pontiac at about 1 p.m. on June 26.

"Haley, who had suffered a head injury, began to walk away when deputies arrived to assist her to the curb and await emergency medical treatment," the release said.

"Deputies noticed Haley had blood and swelling on the left side of her head," the release said. "She was able to provide her name and date of birth but unable to say what happened to her. Blood was found in the road, but no skid marks or debris was observed that would suggest she may have been struck by a vehicle."

The autopsy showed injuries that suggested Haley was assaulted, the release said.

"Deputies were unable to find any witnesses or surveillance camera videos that would help explain how or why Haley ended up in the road," the release said.

"Haley’s condition deteriorated while in the hospital," the release said. "She was taken off life support and died Friday."

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in the release: "(Haley) was found in lying in the road in the middle of the day. I encourage anyone who may have information — even if you think it may not be important — to call us so we can bring those responsible to justice.”

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest in the case. Call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK UP.