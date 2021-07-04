Oakland County sheriff seeks witnesses to 2 motorcycle crashes involving teens

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking witnesses to two motorcycle crashes that involved teens Saturday in Pontiac.

A 14-year-old operating a Zhejiang Apollo on South Jessie Street in Pontiac lost control at approximately 2:11 p.m. He slid to a stop just north of South Jessie and Auburn Avenue in Pontiac.

The motorcycle was not equipped or registered for use on streets, and the driver was not wearing a helmet. It was not immediately clear how fast he was driving.

Later Saturday, a 17-year-old Pontiac resident's 1993 Harley Davidson Sportster was headed eastbound on Houston Street when it collided with a Zhejiang Leike motorcycle headed in the same direction. The crash occurred near the intersection of Huston and Lull streets at approximately 8:52 p.m.

Neither driver was wearing a helmet. The Zhejiang Leike driver reportedly fled the scene after the crash and has not since been identified, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Both teens were taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac for treatment. The 14-year-old was transferred to Detroit's Children's Hospital of Michigan, while the 17-year-old remains in critical condition at McLaren.

Anyone with knowledge of either crash is encouraged to call the Sherriff's Office at 248-858-4911.

AHarring@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @alex_harring