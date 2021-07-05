Man arrested in Pontiac double slaying

The Detroit News

A 21-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in the July 4 shooting death of two city residents, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The victims, men aged 29 and 30, were found Sunday afternoon on the lawn of a residence in the 500 block of Valencia Drive, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies had been sent to the home residence at 1:11 p.m. in response to a report of multiple shots fired. Investigators believe the shooting may have resulted from an altercation between the victims and the suspect.

The suspect was being held in the Oakland County Jail and the gun thought to have been used in the shooting was recovered, the sheriff's office said.