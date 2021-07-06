Boyfriend arrested in woman's fatal shooting at Auburn Hills apartment

A man whom police described as a boyfriend of the victim was arrested after a woman was found shot to death early Tuesday at a home in Auburn Hills, police said.

Officers and fire personnel were called to an apartment in the 3500 block of Fountain Circle at about 4:24 a.m. and found a 36-year-old resident with a single gunshot wound to her upper body, police said in a statement.

The victim died from her injuries at a hospital.

Her boyfriend, a 32-year-old man from Rochester Hills, was in the apartment at the time of the shooting along with the victim’s 13-year-old son, according to the release.

He was in custody Tuesday pending a review of the case by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.

"This incident was contained to the apartment and did not involve other people in the apartment complex," police said. "There were no other reported injuries at the scene."

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at (248) 370-9460.