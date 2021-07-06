Southfield police investigate hit-and-run crash that killed man in a wheelchair

Southfield police are asking for help to find the vehicle and driver who struck and killed a man in a wheelchair Sunday.

Officials identified the victim as Tarrie Daniel, 28, of Southfield.

Police said officers were called at about 6:50 a.m. Sunday to the area of George Washington and Martha Washington drives near 10 Mile and Southfield to respond to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

They found the victim, and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene. Authorities said they believe the crash happened sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

Police said they believe the vehicle is a Jaguar, possibly silver in color. They also said the car should have significant accident damage to the front area.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle should call Southfield Police Accident Investigator Detective Scott Dickey at (248) 796-5408.

