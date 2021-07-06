Troy police seek tips in Monday gas station shooting that injured 1

Troy — A shooting Monday night at a gas station that may have been sparked by a fight started on the road has left a Rochester Hills man injured, police said.

Investigators are searching for the shooter.

Officers were called at about 9:45 p.m. to the parking lot of a Shell gas station on Rochester Road at East Wattles for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. They found a wounded man.

Police and paramedics administered aid to the man and he was taken to a hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim left his home in a black Ford Crown Victoria and traveled south on Rochester Road. A white Jeep Cherokee, model year 2014-2018, followed him into the gas station's parking lot and an argument between the vehicles' occupants began.

During the fight, a person inside the Jeep fired multiple rounds at the victim. The Jeep then left and headed east on Wattles, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the Jeep's occupants should call the Troy Police Department at (248) 524-3477.

