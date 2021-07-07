Section of I-75 in Oakland County closing this weekend for bridge repairs

Allow extra time for your travel plans this weekend as portions of Interstate 75 will be closed for bridge and overpass repairs, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

From Friday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m., I-75 will be closed between the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) and M-102 (Eight Mile).

All traffic will be detoured to M-1 (Woodward) through the weekend. Only local traffic will be allowed to travel northbound on I-75 at 14 Mile.

The closure will allow crews to safely demolish the 11 Mile overpass, add beam structures to the Bellaire pedestrian structure, and complete other bridge repairs.

Crews will begin closing exits at 9 p.m. Friday. Northbound exits will be shut down from the Davison Freeway to 12 Mile and southbound exits from Square Lake to Nine Mile.

The repairs are part of MDOT's "Modernize 75" plan, which includes adding high-occupancy vehicle lanes and improved water drainage tunnels.

The freeway was constructed in the 1960s and has not been modernized until now.