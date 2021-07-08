Ex-country club member pleads no contest to looting nearly $700K from caddie scholarship trust

A former member of the elite Oakland Hills Country Club pleaded no contest Thursday to charges of looting nearly $700,000 from the club's caddie scholarship fund.

Craig Maass, 62 and a former caddie himself, entered the plea during a pre-trial hearing held via Zoom before Oakland County Circuit Judge Yasmine Yoles.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for the purposes of sentencing. Yoles pointed out that Maass' plea is not part of a plea bargain.

Maass was charged with taking funds between November 2018 and July 2019 from the college fund he was overseeing and putting them into his personal business accounts. He is accused of writing six separate checks, each over $100,000, to his consulting firm.

A routine forensic audit conducted by the scholarship board found that Maass had written the checks, totaling $697,000, from the fund. He was arrested in January 2020 and jailed until April 2020, when he was released as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

Maass, a former trustee of the club's caddie college scholarship fund, blamed the troubles in part on an alcohol addiction and told The Detroit News that he was so "out of control" he doesn't even recall what he spent the money on.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 30.

Attorney Clarence Dass, Maass' lawyer, told The News on Thursday following the hearing that his client has taken responsibility for his actions.

"He has always from the beginning of the allegations accepted responsibility for this," said Dass. "He was always going to plead no contest. It was not a matter of guilt or not guilty for him. It was a matter of the restitution that he owed back to Oakland Hills. He has always been willing to make things right for Oakland Hills."

Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Robert Novy told Yoles Thursday that he would be asking for prison time for Maass when he is sentenced next month.

Dass told The News he will request that Yoles issue a sentence that keeps his client out of prison.

"My hope is that the judge will consider not incarcerating him especially since he's not had a bond violation and is willing to make things right," Dass added.

Founded in 1916, the Oakland Hills Country Club, off West Maple Road, features two 18-hole courses coveted by golfers internationally. The club has hosted many major tournaments, including six U.S. Opens, PGA Championships and the Ryder Cup.

The club has about 550 members, at least some of whom pay a $72,000 initiation fee, $8,400-plus per year in fees and dues, and have food and beverage minimum charges of up to another $1,000 per year, according to membership documents.