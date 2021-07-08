Man charged in fatal Monday shooting of Detroit firefighter at Troy gas station

A 27-year-old man has been charged in the fatal Monday night shooting of a Detroit firefighter at a Troy gas station following a suspected road rage incident, officials said.

Terell Josey was arraigned Thursday in 52-4 District Court in Troy on a charge of open murder, felony possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, Troy police said.

A judge denied bond for Josey. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Police allege Josey shot and killed Senior Lt. Francis Dombrowski, 55, of Rochester Hills on Monday.

Officers were called at about 9:45 p.m. Monday to the parking lot of a Shell gas station on Rochester Road at East Wattles, authorities said. They found Dombrowski wounded.

Police and paramedics administered aid and Dombrowski was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Dombrowski left his home in a black Ford Crown Victoria and traveled south on Rochester Road.

Investigators said Dombrowski was involved in a traffic altercation with the occupants of a white Jeep Cherokee — a woman and a man police identify as Josey, who was in the front passenger seat. The dispute started in the area of Rochester Road and South Boulevard, they said.

After Dombrowski pulled into the gas station's parking lot, the Jeep followed him and an argument began, they said.

The gas station's security video shows the men immediately confront each other before Dombrowski was shot three times in his upper torso. It shows the Jeep's driver remained in the vehicle. The shooter then got back into the Jeep, which fled east on Wattles.

Early Tuesday morning, Josey and the Jeep's driver arrived at the Troy Police Department and identified themselves, officials said. Investigators recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Troy police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call detectives at (248) 524-3477.

