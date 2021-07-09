Farmington Hills expanding debris pickup hours after storms

Farmington Hills is expanding its yard waste pickup hours to aid cleanup efforts following Wednesday’s storm.

Residents can put debris on their curbs at any time through 7 a.m. July 23 and crews will work daily to pick up and chip branches and trees.

While the city prefers regular yard waste pickup days be observed, the any day option is available for those with large limbs and debris on their properties, according to a release from the city.

Farmington Hills has partnered with surrounding towns to obtain more equipment and workers to offer the daily pickups, officials said.

Workers will not enter private property, however, so residents must move branches onto the public right-of-way.

“City workers will not go on private property to pick up debris,” said Public Services Director Karen Mondora. “Crews will remain in the public right-of-way and pick up debris from the roadside.”

Small debris should be put out on regularly scheduled pickup days.

Questions can be directed to the DPW at 248-871-2850 or www.fhgov.com.