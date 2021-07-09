Man charged in girlfriend's fatal shooting at Auburn Hills apartment

A Rochester Hills man has been charged in the Tuesday shooting and killing of his girlfriend at an Auburn Hills apartment, police said.

Lavaren Gaddis, 32, was arraigned Friday in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills on charges of open murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, officials said.

A magistrate ordered Gaddis held without bond and scheduled a preliminary examination conference for his case for July 19.

If convicted, Gaddis faces up to life in prison for the murder charge. The firearm possession during a felony charge carries a penalty of two years in prison.

Police accuse Gaddis of killing Deloris Avant, 36, of Auburn Hills on Tuesday at an apartment in the 3500 block of Fountain Lane near Auburn and North Squirrel.

Officers were called at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to Avant's apartment for a report of a shooting.

They found Avant with a single gunshot wound to her upper body. She was unresponsive and medics immediately took her to a hospital, where she died, officials said.

Investigators allege Gaddis shot Avant during an argument in one of the apartment's bedrooms.

At the time of the shooting, Avant's 13-year-old son was sleeping in the apartment. He was not harmed during the incident, authorities said.

