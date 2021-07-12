Powell blasts sanction hearing, defends suit to overturn Michigan vote
I-75 closed in Troy due to fuel tanker fire

Amelia Benavides-Colón
The Detroit News
Interstate 75 is closed in Troy due to a fuel tanker that caught fire.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed southbound lanes at Crooks Road and northbound lanes at Rochester Road. 

Traffic is at a standstill both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 in Troy due to a tanker fire.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles from the side of the freeway, with traffic at a standstill.

The cause of the fire is unknown as crews are still working to put out the fire. 

The driver of the tanker was transported to the hospital; injuries are unknown at this time.

There is not an estimated reopening for the freeway at this time. 

Smoke and fire from a fuel tanker on Interstate 75 in Troy.
