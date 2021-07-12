I-75 closed in Troy due to fuel tanker fire

Interstate 75 is closed in Troy due to a fuel tanker that caught fire.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed southbound lanes at Crooks Road and northbound lanes at Rochester Road.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles from the side of the freeway, with traffic at a standstill.

The cause of the fire is unknown as crews are still working to put out the fire.

The driver of the tanker was transported to the hospital; injuries are unknown at this time.

There is not an estimated reopening for the freeway at this time.