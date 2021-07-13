Fuel tanker fire causes significant damage to I-75; freeway still closed

Troy — Interstate 75 in Troy remained closed Tuesday after a fuel tanker caught fire while traveling northbound near Big Beaver Road on Monday.

The driver, a 46-year-old resident of St. Clair, was able to escape with minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The tanker was carrying 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel, police said.

Michigan Department of Transportation engineers began assessing the damages Monday evening after it took the Troy Fire Department about four hours to put out the blaze.

"Latest update includes all three lanes in each direction need replacement. This will be done in stages with the two left lanes in each direction being rebuilt first," MDOT spokesman Robert Morosi said Tuesday.

Morosi anticipates having the southbound right lane open by sunset Tuesday and the northbound right lane open "sometime tomorrow" as continuous rainfall is slowing repair times.

Access to northbound I-75 is restricted at 14 Mile and Rochester Road, these access ramps will remain closed until the repairs of the left lanes are completed.

Northbound traffic can enter I-75 at 12 Mile, Big Beaver and Crooks/Corporate Drive as the damaged area is south of the entrance ramps.

Southbound traffic cannot enter at Crooks and Big Beaver, the only entrance ramps currently open are at Rochester, 14 Mile and 12 Mile roads.

There is no estimate of repair costs at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and police ask any witnesses to call (248) 524-3477.