Man, 20, arrested in fatal shooting at Madison Heights motel Monday

A 29-year-old Detroit man is dead after he was shot at a Madison Heights motel Monday, police said.

Officers were called at about 5:20 a.m. to the Rodeway Inn on Stephenson Highway near 14 Mile for a report of a noise disturbance, according to authorities.

Police were directed to a room and conducted a welfare check. They located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso inside the motel room, officials said. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

According a preliminary investigation, the victim resided at the motel with another person, a 20-year-old Detroit man, who was not at the scene. Detectives searched the area for him.

Shortly after, officers located him hiding behind a dumpster at a gas station at 14 Mile and Stephenson. He was arrested and police recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and police will submit their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

