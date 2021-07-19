Man, 20, arrested in fatal shooting at Madison Heights motel Monday
A 29-year-old Detroit man is dead after he was shot at a Madison Heights motel Monday, police said.
Officers were called at about 5:20 a.m. to the Rodeway Inn on Stephenson Highway near 14 Mile for a report of a noise disturbance, according to authorities.
Police were directed to a room and conducted a welfare check. They located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso inside the motel room, officials said. Police are not releasing his name at this time.
According a preliminary investigation, the victim resided at the motel with another person, a 20-year-old Detroit man, who was not at the scene. Detectives searched the area for him.
Shortly after, officers located him hiding behind a dumpster at a gas station at 14 Mile and Stephenson. He was arrested and police recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing and police will submit their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
