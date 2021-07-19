OAKLAND COUNTY

Man, 20, arrested in fatal shooting at Madison Heights motel Monday

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A 29-year-old Detroit man is dead after he was shot at a Madison Heights motel Monday, police said.

Officers were called at about 5:20 a.m. to the Rodeway Inn on Stephenson Highway near 14 Mile for a report of a noise disturbance, according to authorities.

Police were directed to a room and conducted a welfare check. They located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso inside the motel room, officials said. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

Law enforcement personnel enter room 208 at Rodeway Inn on Stephenson Highway on a murder investigation in Madison Heights, Michigan on July 19, 2021.

According a preliminary investigation, the victim resided at the motel with another person, a 20-year-old Detroit man, who was not at the scene. Detectives searched the area for him.

Shortly after, officers located him hiding behind a dumpster at a gas station at 14 Mile and Stephenson. He was arrested and police recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and police will submit their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review. 

