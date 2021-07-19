Reward offered for man sought in attack on Detroit rapper 'Peezy'

Rochester Hills — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on one of two men involved in the Friday assault of the Detroit rapper known as Peezy.

Phillip Glen-Earl "Peezy" Peaks, 32, of Rochester Hills told police he was asleep in a car in a driveway in the 2600 block of Helmsdale Circle after 4:30 a.m. Friday when two armed men pulled him from the vehicle.

Oakland County deputies responded to a shots fired complaint from Peaks’ girlfriend, who had heard screams and gunshots outside the home. When deputies arrived two armed men were fighting and one was heard shouting “Who sent you?”

The pair were told to drop their weapons on the ground and a 29-year-old Birmingham, Alabama, man, Marquise Pope, was arrested and treated for minor injuries. Peaks alleged he was fighting for his life and bit his attacker several times when the firearm is believed to have gone off. Police recovered two weapons.

Pope did not explain to deputies why he was at the address or in the area, the sheriff's office said.

Pope was arraigned Saturday before Rochester Hills District Magistrate Courtney Marshall on assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a firearms offense and ordered jailed in lieu of $250,000 bond. He's due back in court July 26 for a probable cause hearing. The offense is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Peaks was released from federal prison in February after doing an 18-month sentence for a racketeering conspiracy as part of the 6 Mile Chedda Grove gang. He was among those indicted in 2016 after a joint investigation by the FBI Violent Gang Task Force and Detroit Police gang unit.

Peaks had surrendered to the FBI in the summer of 2019.

In February 2018, Peaks was robbed and shot at a Warren gas station after winning a $2,000 rap battle on Detroit’s west side. In that incident, Peaks was inside the car when confronted by two men who wounded him in the arm and torso.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the second suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

