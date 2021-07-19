Trooper stops driver at 155 mph on I-75, Michigan State Police says

A driver was cited early Monday after clocking more than 150 mph on Interstate 75 in Oakland County, Michigan State Police said.

A motor trooper was on the highway near Lahring Road in Holly Township around 7 a.m. when he spotted a Dodge Charger Hellcat that registered 155 mph on radar, state police reported on Twitter.

The white car was "recklessly passing all other vehicles heading northbound," MSP tweeted. "He used his laser, which returned showing speeds of 150 mph as it continued to approach."

The trooper caught up to the Dodge about a mile later. He arrested the driver for reckless driving. The motorist, who has not been identified, also was issued a citation for window tints, state police said.

The car was in a tow yard Monday.