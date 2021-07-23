State police close WB I-696 in Oak Park for 'road rage' investigation

Oak Park — A shooting has closed a portion of westbound Interstate 696 in Oak Park during Friday afternoon rush hour, police said.

Michigan State Police describe the incident as "road rage."

It was about 2:35 p.m. Friday, on westbound I-696 and Coolidge when a motorist shot out the back window of a tow truck.

The tow truck driver was not hit. The driver told police that another driver behind him was upset, possibly with the flow of traffic, before firing the shot.

Police have closed the westbound freeway. Westbound traffic can take mile roads north or south of the freeway to their ultimate destination.