Pedestrian struck by car, killed on Telegraph in Southfield, police say

A 26-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by a car early Monday in Southfield, police said.

The incident was reported at about 12:40 a.m. near Telegraph and Nine Mile. The pedestrian had been wearing dark clothing when he was struck, police said in a statement.

Emergency personnel tried to revive the Detroit resident but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said. Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.