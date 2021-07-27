Suspect arrested in alleged sex assault attempt at Ferndale 7-Eleven

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted sexual assault Tuesday at a Ferndale 7-Eleven, police said.

A clerk told officers the man had stood outside the store near Nine Mile and Pinecrest for about 30 minutes before entering at about 4:30 a.m. and trying to attack her, the police department said in a statement.

The clerk resisted and the suspect fled on foot, according to the release.

She called 911. Responding officers responded but failed to find the man.

Within hours of releasing surveillance images, police announced he was in custody.

Police were expected to release his name once he has been arraigned, Officer Jillian Mahlmeister said in an email.

