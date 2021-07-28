Suspect charged in attempted sex assault at Ferndale 7-Eleven

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted sexual assault this week at a 7-Eleven in Ferndale, police said.

Marvin Bell was arrested less than 12 hours after the incident reported about 4:35 a.m. Tuesday near Nine Mile and Pinecrest.

A clerk told officers the man had stood outside the store for about a half-hour before entering and trying to attack her, police reported.

The clerk resisted and she called 911 as he fled on foot. Responding officers failed to find him.

Police found the suspect about 2:30 p.m. sitting at a bus stop near McNichols and Livernois, representatives said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged the Detroit resident with one count of assault with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, a 10-year felony.

He was arraigned Wednesday through 43rd District Court. Bond was set at $125,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 5.