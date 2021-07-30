OAKLAND COUNTY

MDOT: Sinkhole repairs close NB 75 from I-696 to 12 Mile

The Detroit News
A sinkhole has sparked the closure of all lanes of northbound Interstate 75 at I-696 in Oakland County as crews perform emergency repairs, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The lanes are closed from I-696 to 12 Mile, the department reported on Facebook. The 696 ramps to northbound I-75 also were closed Friday afternoon, MDOT said.

A sink hole under the roadway on the northbound service drive along northbound I-75 between 11 mile and 12 mile in Madison Heights, Michigan on July 30, 2021.

"Motorists can access northbound I-75 at 12 Mile Road during this closure," officials wrote on Facebook.

Drivers can use westbound I-696 to north Woodward. Vehicles can also re-enter I-75 north I-75 at 12 Mile, the department said on Twitter.

It was unclear when the road would reopen. MDOT reported late Friday on Twitter that the closure could remain through Aug. 6.

A surveillance camera showed crews Friday on I-75 near 12 Mile.

Crews had been working in the area as part of MDOT's I-75 Modernization project, which included reconstructing in 2019 and 2020 more than 8.5 miles of freeway between north of 13 Mile to Coolidge Highway.

Earlier this month, a fuel tanker fire near Big Beaver caused extensive damage to freeway pavement and a barrier wall in stretch that's part of the project, MDOT said.

