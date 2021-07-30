MDOT: Sinkhole repairs close NB 75 from I-696 to 12 Mile

The Detroit News

A sinkhole has sparked the closure of all lanes of northbound Interstate 75 at I-696 in Oakland County as crews perform emergency repairs, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The lanes are closed from I-696 to 12 Mile, the department reported on Facebook. The 696 ramps to northbound I-75 also were closed Friday afternoon, MDOT said.

"Motorists can access northbound I-75 at 12 Mile Road during this closure," officials wrote on Facebook.

Drivers can use westbound I-696 to north Woodward. Vehicles can also re-enter I-75 north I-75 at 12 Mile, the department said on Twitter.

It was unclear when the road would reopen. MDOT reported late Friday on Twitter that the closure could remain through Aug. 6.

Crews had been working in the area as part of MDOT's I-75 Modernization project, which included reconstructing in 2019 and 2020 more than 8.5 miles of freeway between north of 13 Mile to Coolidge Highway.

Earlier this month, a fuel tanker fire near Big Beaver caused extensive damage to freeway pavement and a barrier wall in stretch that's part of the project, MDOT said.