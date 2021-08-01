MDOT: Part of I-75 with sinkholes to remain closed through Wednesday

Northbound Interstate 75 will remain closed from Interstate 696 to 12 Mile Road until Wednesday afternoon as sinkhole repairs continue, the Michigan Department of Transportation said Sunday.

The Interstate 75 northbound service from Lincoln to Gardenia avenues will also remain closed, with no clear reopening estimate from MDOT as of Sunday.

MDOT had originally said the closure could remain in effect through Aug. 6, though no clear date was given until Sunday.

Crews found the voids while mining for a drainage tunnel under a northbound service drive near 11½ Mile Road, according to MDOT. The sinkholes damaged pavement on the northbound and serv lanes.

Drivers were previously advised to use westbound I-696 to north Woodward or re-enter I-75 north I-75 at 12 Mile.

The portion of I-75 has been closed since officials found a sinkhole on Friday. The 696 ramps to northbound I-75 also closed Friday.

This section of I-75 is expected to be rebuilt in 2022 as part of modernization project for the highway, according to MDOT.

